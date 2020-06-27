Jamaica Governor General suspends use of insignia depicting black man as ‘Satan’

(Jamaica Gleaner) Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has suspended personal use of the controversial insignia of the Order of St Michael and St George.

The insignia depicts a white man, cited as a triumphant archangel, with his foot on the neck of a black man deemed to be ‘Satan’.

It has ignited a firestorm on social media firestorm.

Sir Patrick also says he has asked his office to review all insignias and iconography associated with the Office of The Governor General that may be considered racialised or culturally inappropriate.

In the meantime, the governor general has sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of St Michael and St George requesting a revision of the image used on the medal.

He has recommended that it be changed to reflect an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples.