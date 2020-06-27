Beyonca Clarke’s poems project positive change

First year CAPE student Beyonca Makayda Clarke writes poetry in which she targets social and trending issues, some of which she has personally experienced and conquered. She hopes that through her inspirational pieces she can make a positive impact in the world.

The aspiring psychologist/ social worker who hails from Linden began making her poetry public following an inspirational youth forum hosted in Linden by the Guyana Poetry Organization last year. Up until then whatever she wrote had been a secret.

Beyonca is the elder of two girls who grew up in a single parent home. For the first part of her life, she and her family lived in Silvertown, Wismar before moving to Mackenzie during her early teenage years. It was not the easiest life, the teen said, with her mother working very hard to take care of her and her sister and she was determined to make the most of whatever opportunities came her way. An athlete, she dabbled in a bit of singing and dancing, but athletics was her strong point and provided her a sense of calm and motivation. A sprinter, she ran the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 meters.