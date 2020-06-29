Creating conditions for peaceful acceptance of election outcome

Dear Editor,

Guyana is at a place of much uncertainty, far more uncomfortable from that of ‘cricket glorious’. Events occurring well in excess of the past three months have undoubtedly demonstrated that no one, except in possession of a higher power, knows for sure how things will end. Meanwhile, I continue to pray that a significant Caribbean head of state who said this will not end nice is soon proven wrong. In fact, I am of a feeling that we will rise to the occasion and instead of drifting like a rudderless tanker, Guyana may be on the verge of seeing her finest hour.

For while we continue to wait with diminishing patience, there are some clear ‘knowns’ we may wish to ponder on; such as the creeping phenomena that is propelling anxieties, apprehensions and perceptions snowballing to further polarize our national psyche, instead of healing deep seated divisions. It boggles my mind to think, nay, I refuse to accept there are not persons among us of repute, stature or acceptable communal respect to navigate our murky waters of morbid distrust and steer the nation to a beacon of comforting coexistence. Perhaps this is already happening behind the scenes in the form of active shuttle diplomacy, and I am none the wiser.

I recall some years ago three private sector champions: Clifford Reis C.C.H, Dr. Yesu Persaud C.C.H and Chris Fernandes were meeting with main contesting parties in an effort to ease political tensions. Today, there is a tendency to paint the Private Sector with one brush, and the fact that some persons have come out publicly proffering an opinion which unfortunately fueled a plethora of ridicule in some areas, has contributed to shrinking the pool of assumed ‘untainted’ nonpartisan influential players. Even some among the echelons of the Guyana Inter-religious Organization are so maligned. It is unfortunate that many are prone to judge an organization by the utterances of a few of its executives. And now, CARICOM which was in the forefront of us having ‘The St. Lucia Statement’, and also brokered the 1998 ‘Herdmanston Accord’ by ‘three wise men,’ out of which a facilitator was accepted, seems to have lost its ranking to currently play such a role. However, the state of play at present is slightly different because a winner of the March 2, 2020 ‘examination’ is still to be declared. In addition, with true motives of foreign emissaries under question, it is not farfetched to assume we are left on our own to paddle our canoe; thankfully up a creek that is not yet reeking of excrement, but quickly getting so. I therefore feel we should rise to the occasion by creating conditions for peaceful acceptance of the election outcome.

Editor, permit me to provide some thoughts, in random order of priority, which I think could assist in creating a soft landing for those who do not prevail when a declaration is made.

1) Instill comfort in knowing an elections petition would be given a speedy hearing after being filed and case management issues dispensed with. The alacrity with which our judiciary has been responding to politically sensitive matters is cause for hope.

2) Each of the major parties may wish to consider the following proposals. (This is in no way suggesting disregard for the significant role our smaller parties could play, and indeed have started to demonstrate, in vastly improving governance in the affairs of state along with strengthening our democracy):

2a) provide an undertaking to not engage in acts associated with witch-hunting, baseless recrimination, ethnic insecurity.

2b) commit to a multi-party mechanism to monitor macroeconomic, monetary and social development policy measures for the first 6 months until effective parliamentary subcommittees come on stream. This must include eschewing close association with drug lords and persons engaged in trafficking in persons.

2c) commit to utilizing our patrimony in the interest of ALL Guyanese first and foremost

2d) make a Public commitment to examine and investigate the alleged disappearance of young and not so young persons of all ethnic persuasions via Com-missions of inquiry or a truth and reconciliation mechanism.

2e) give an undertaking that top public service positions, appointments to state boards and commissions reflect our diversity, and by extension, our military, paramilitary and other security forces.

2f) commit to no favouritism in granting of fiscal concessions and empowering the disadvantaged and vulnerable. The pie is becoming large enough to share.

On March 19, 2019 some dailies were kind enough to publish some rules I live by in my working life. Rule 3 states “When you prevail don’t gloat! Subtly proffer a face-saving gesture.”

I rest my case.

Yours faithfully

Derrick Cummings