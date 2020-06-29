Edwards calls for more local footballers on the national setup - says it will serve as inspiration for others

Emerging national center-half Raphael Edwards says it is important for local footballers to feature in the national setup as it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of homebred talent.

He also declared his intention of featuring integrally for the Golden Jaguars during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

According to Edwards, 24, the emergence of locally honed talents on the national team, illustrates the presence of quality and talent that exists in Guyana and serves to inspire the future generation.