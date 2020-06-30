I would like to distance myself from this article sourced to WGEC

Dear Editor,

I wish to refer to an article in yesterday’s, Monday 29th June 2020 issue of the Stabroek News under the caption `Women and Gender Equality Commission condemns attacks against Mottley’.

As the Deputy Chairperson of the Women and Gender Equality Commission and the representative of the National Congress of Women (NCW) on that Commission, I wish to record that the Commission has not met as a body in months due to the current COVID-19 situation. There was no e-mail circulated to members of the Commission nor did I receive any phone call in relation to the publication of this statement.

I called at least two other Commissioners who were just as surprised that such an article was issued in the name of the Commission and they were not notified.

As such I would like to distance myself from this article.

Yours faithfully,

Cheryl Sampson, A.A.

Deputy Chairperson,

WGEC