Batting will be Windies’ biggest challenge

Middle order batsman, Nkrumah Bonner, believes that batting will be in the limelight and will be West Indies’ biggest challenge if they are to come out successful in the upcoming test series against England.

Bonner was at the time responding to a question posed by Stabroek Sport at the West Indies team’s virtual press conference yesterday.

He stated, “Well, over the past year the batting has been struggling, the bowling has been holding up its end of it, I think with the batting if we can score the runs and put it on the board that would give us the best chance of coming out successful on this tour.”