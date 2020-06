As the West Indians embarked on their final warm up match yesterday, consistency was the watchword.

That is according to assistant coach, Rayon Griffith who said as much on the first day of their four-day “First-Class-like” encounter.

Griffith, in an exclusive interview with this publication stated, “We would like to see consistency in all three departments. This is the last match before the series so we know the guys are ready and they are up for the match.”