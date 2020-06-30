TKR to ramp up CPL preparations

Manager of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Colin Borde said the local players will ramp up preparations for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the government starts to relax covid19 measures.

Last Monday, contact sports and team sports were allowed to resume following an announcement by the Prime Minister at a covid19 media conference on June 20.

It was uncertain if the CPL would be held because of the virus, but the government and CPL officials are in the process of making final arrangements to hold the entire tournament in Trinidad from August 18 to September 10.

It would be the first time the entire tournament would be held in one country.

“The players have been working with programmes throughout the covid period. The month of July will see the group come together and begin outdoor training at both Tarouba (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (Queen’s Park Oval),” said Borde.

He also said plans are in place for players to participate in a few outdoor matches to asist their preparation.

“Match fitness can only be attained through playing and so we are working in the return to play phase. The coaches have decided a schedule alongside some senior players and the expectation is that July we will see a ramp up of activities with the local players.”

TKR retained nine TT players for the tournament including Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo and Tion Webster. The local franchise also signed TT and West Indies Under-19 fast bowler Jayden Seales.

In terms of the overseas TKR players, Borde said, “Those out of the country have their respective programmes and plans to reach certain set targets.”

Despite government giving the green light to resume team sports, covid19 guidelines must be followed such as maintaining physical distancing.

Borde said the TKR staff would ensure the players gradually get back into a more intense training programme.

“It is important to be mindful of the ease into the various phases. The coaches, technical staff, medical staff, alongside the senior players are working with all components in mind.” (Trinidad Newsday)