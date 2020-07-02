Quality and quantity of votes cast on March 2, 2020 have already passed the validity test

Dear Editor,

It is utterly disgusting to have read the words of caretaker President Granger as per news release, “The incumbent APNU+AFC continues to insist that the elections be decided not just on quantity of votes cast but on the quality of those votes”.

Both the quality and quantity of votes cast at the March 2, 2020 general elections have passed the test and already been established beyond a shadow of a doubt at the places of poll where they were counted and recorded as per Statements of Poll (SOPs). Further, and again, the quality and quantity of all the votes from 2339 ballot boxes were tested by the national recount exercise (plus the quasi – audit orchestrated by APNU+AFC during the recount exercise as part of their fault finding mission and fallacious crusades) and proven to be valid.

So as it stands, Mr. Granger please be advised that any other means of deciding the ‘quality from the quantity’ of valid votes cast apart from the process outlined above will constitute electoral fraud.

Yours faithfully,

Paul Ramrattan