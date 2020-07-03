European investment firms twisting Brazil’s arm on Amazon deforestation

Universally regarded as a uniquely important cog in the global wheel of environmental preservation the Amazon rainforest would appear to be again coming under the assertive scrutiny of environment watchers over what is believed to be a fresh surge of abuse of the area emanating from Brazil.

This week a report surfaced in the region of a group of European investment firms from some of the world’s most environmentally sensitive countries that have sent a joint letter to Brazilian Ambas-sadors in their respective countries to make the point regarding their unease over what they believe is yet another aggressive surge of deforestation in the Amazon.

The front runner in the initiative to communicate the collective unease to Brasilia has been named as the Norwegian Asset Management firm, Store-brand, which reportedly secured the signatures of 29 other companies including Legal Investment Management Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management and NN Investment Partners. The companies canvassing the Brazilian government on the issue reportedly, together, have US$3.75 trillion in assets under their management.