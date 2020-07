The accused in the killing of visiting New York resident Alexie Gomes has been charged with the crime.

According to Region Four (A) Commander Phillip Azore, advice was received from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the accused, Zaheer Hussein, of Lot 1 Riverview, Ruimveldt, has been charged.

Gomes, 54, was allegedly beaten with a piece of wood by the accused on Father’s Day.