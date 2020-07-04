CWI has tough decision to make

How tall of a task will it be for Ricky Skerritt and his team at Cricket West Indies (CWI) to support Dave Cameron’s ambitions of becoming the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC)?

It is an uphill task if you ask me.

Cameron, who has asked CWI to back his nomination, will require the support of two full members of ICC in a bid to win the right to sit in the highest office of international cricket’s highest administration.

But like most political events in the region, the current administration, which replaced Cameron’s in 2019, may not be willing to play ball with Cameron whom they replaced as CWI president at the last elections.