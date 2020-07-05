Consequences of a pariah state are clear

Dear Editor,

Let’s talk turkey. If David Granger continues with his ‘foolishness’ (as my Guyanese mother used to call it) the rewards of a pariah state are simple:

a. Severe economic sanctions by the US. Pompeo is serious. That oil money will go from a Federal Reserve account in New York to an escrow account and away from Guyanese hands. Oil Dorado will be offshore.

b. Severe sanctions on government ministers including the President. No more trips to family in Ohio for Mo or to various bolt holes in Carolina and elsewhere for others.

c. US companies will be forbidden from dealing with Guyana. What is left of the economy will grind to a shuddering halt.

Think Venezuela, David. The future is glum for all your people of whatever hue.

Is that what you really want?

In another of my old mum’s phrases, ‘stop your stupidness’.

Old Guianese wisdom is the best.

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair