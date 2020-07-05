GDF rank selected to study at US Coast Guard Academy

PhotosGDF rank selected to study at US Coast Guard AcademyBy Stabroek News July 5, 2020 Second Lieutenant Orwin Austin departed Guyana on Thursday for the United States, where he will attend the United States Coast Guard Academy. The Guyana Defence Force said the 22-year-old Austin secured the opportunity to study Electrical Engineering at the Academy in a competitive process. He was only one of six students selected to attend the Academy’s Class of 2024, according to the U.S Embassy. (U.S. Embassy Guyana photo)Comments
Comments