We must compile a dictionary of national biographies

The Stabroek News feature “History This Week” used to provide readers with a most valuable series of vignettes from Guyana’s past. The staff and members of the History Department of the University of Guyana did this excellent work and supplied the pieces regularly. They added up to an important contribution in making Guyanese aware of their heritage and their heroes. I wish this work could be revived.

There is so much wonder in any life – so much interest and excitement and achievement, so much agony and failure too, everything so vivid if only we knew the details. But in Guyana, and in the wider West Indies, we hardly bother to remember. “What the earth swallows is soon forgotten,” Isaac Singer wrote. He could have been a West Indian.