Transition to ‘home work’ smooth for some despite challenges

With the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) changing almost all facets of life across the globe, a number of workplaces have put alternative mechanisms in place in order to maintain output by allowing employees to work from home.

Jasmin Harris, Public Relations Officer at the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), says that transitioning from working in the office to working remotely from home was quite easy for her. “I work at a technology company, so I was able to transition to working from home quite easily.” She adds that with the use of certain online platforms, she is able to complete tasks efficiently. “We utilize platforms such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx and Microsoft 365.”

Harris detailed that having to now work from home, she has been able to employ new and innovative virtual ways to get her job done. “I had to become creative, but I’m still able to execute well using the different online platforms,” Harris states. “The world today was already functioning on virtual platforms, this pandemic has only caused us to utilize those mediums a whole lot more.”