Non Pariel accident victim identified

Police have identified the cyclist who died last Thursday afternoon after colliding with a Route 44 minibus on the Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old David Shepherd of Lot 260 Section C Enterprise, ECD, Police Commander Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said.

He noted that the man was positively identified by his cousin Axel Shepherd.

According to a Guyana Police Force brief, the cyclist was proceeding west while the minibus, with licence plate BXX 4563, was proceeding east along the same side of the road.

Police said that the 29-year-old bus driver sounded his horn to alert the cyclist that he was approaching. Despite the warning, the driver alleged that as he was about to pass the cyclist, the cyclist suddenly swerved across the road and the collision occurred.

As a result of the impact, a video later posted on social media showed that the cyclist was flung off his bicycle and landed on the parapet.

The cyclist was then taken in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.