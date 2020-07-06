West Berbice farmers win eviction case against Region Five CEO

Justice Simone Ramlall has awarded special damages of $5.3m among other reliefs to three farmers who had sued Region Five Chief Executive Officer Ovid Morrison in September 2018 for evicting them from their farms at Naarstigheid and Bath, West Coast Berbice.

On June 15th, after a hearing of the matter, Justice Ramlall issued the following orders

a. A declaration that the Claimants, Krishna Sewlall, Kristopher Sewnarine and Kaleel Jameer are entitled to remain in possession and occupation of the portion of land situate at Tract “X” of Block ‘1A’ and Tract “Y’ portion of Plantation of Naarstigheid, also known as Lot Number-ed seventeen (17), Bath, West Coast Berbice, Guyana, more fully described in Lease Registration Number MP No. 21/2/3225 with buildings and erections thereon unless and until their licence is terminated by the Regional Democratic Council, Region 5-Mahaica/Berbice;