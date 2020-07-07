Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt shares photos of baby daughter, ‘Olympia Lighning Bolt’

(Jamaica Star) Retired Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett on Tuesday shared a first look at their daughter ‘Olympia Lighning Bolt.’

The first child for both Usain and Kasi, Olympia was born on May 17, at the Nuttall Memorial Hospital in St. Andrew.

In a post shared on Usain’s official social media pages to celebrate Kasi’s birthday, today July 7, the fastest man alive shared the photos of his daughter and her mother, while sending a heartfelt message to remind Kasi, that he will always be the rock for his family.

“I want to wish my gf Kasi a happy birthday and to let you know I am happy I get to spend your special day with you. I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to doing my best keeping a smaile on your face,” he wrote.

Usain further revealed the name of their daughter for the first time, and shared that he is looking forward to raising their daughter, ” now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be assured that I will be the ROCK for this family,” he expressed.