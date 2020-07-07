Man riddled with bullets in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Two men have been murdered overnight.

Aaron Castillo was gunned down at Clovis Street, Arima shortly before midnight.

Police said officers on mobile patrol were alerted and visited the scene at around 10.50pm.

Castillo, who was shot multiple times about the body, was lying face down in a drain.

The incident occurred near a pan yard.

The officers found eight spent shells at the scene.

Homicide Region II officers are continuing investigations.

At East Dry River, Port of Spain, a man was shot dead in a car at St John Street.

It appears the man was outside the vehicle when the killer/s came and opened fire with a high powered gun. He fell into the vehicle and died.

His body was discovered at daybreak.