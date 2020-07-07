More COVID-19 testing needed before reopening of country

Dear Editor,

We have been hearing about the Government’s plan in reopening the country, but the decision is based on what? Thus far [as of 04th July, 2020] they have only conducted 2,779 tests. Assuming our population roughly stands at 700,000, that number does not even reflect 1% of our current population! What is even more troubling is that no one seems to be questioning this ‘Government’ and their reopening plans.

How can this Government propose a reopening plan, when in reality they have not been conducting sufficient testing to determine the extent of the spread of the virus? The US, for example, has been conducting 248,000 tests daily on average. Of course, we are no US in terms of population, but the WHO recommends that doing rigorous testing is the only way to determine whether or not the curve is flattening. I am no Mathematician but if 2,779 tests conducted produces 272 confirmed cases, then what about the remaining 697,221 walking around?

It is clear that Guyana is far behind when it comes to dealing with this pandemic. It is soon going to be four months and this Government has still not addressed the fact that all Guyanese have been forced to pay utility bills, rent, etc. Sure, they have attempted to distribute ‘hampers’ to the impoverished, but realistically speaking, how long would a hamper last a family? What about the others that do not live in an impoverished community but are still struggling? Conse-quently, people are forced to go out to work to provide for their families and it appears that the Government will never truly go on a total lockdown because they have no intention of providing economic relief measures for those that would be required to stay home. This Government has once again failed the people of Guyana and for that we will suffer tremendously.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)