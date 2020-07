West Indies Assistant Coach, Rayon Griffith, is upbeat about the fast bowling unit representing the Caribbean against England in the three-Test series which bowls off tomorrow.

In an interview with Stabroek Sport, the Guyanese expressed, “The fast bowlers are a good bunch. I love this set of fast bowlers.”

Spearheading the West Indies fast bowlers are Shannon Gabriel, who is ranked 19th in the world and Jason Holder and Kemar Roach who rank three and 11 respectively.