Police to take action over APNU+AFC protests on Caricom Day

The police will be taking action against supporters of the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition, who breached the COVID-19 measures by participating in a number of protests across the country on Monday.

On Monday morning, the supporters gathered in groups at areas such as Friendship and Plaisance on the East Coast of Deme-rara, Mandela Avenue in Georgetown, Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara and in Linden to argue that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has no jurisdiction in the elections-related case on which it is scheduled to rule today.

Stabroek News yesterday reached out to the Regional Commanders of the various policing divisions where the protests took place and they said that no permission had been granted to stage the protests.