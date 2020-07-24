PNCR General Secretary declines to speak on planned meetings with public -says ‘It is our business’

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally has refused to confirm or deny that APNU+AFC will be participating in a series of public meetings this weekend.

“If the Coalition has a programme and the Coalition executes it that is not anybody else’s business. It is our business,” she said when questioned, despite the fact that any such gathering would pose public health concerns in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PNCR is the leading member of APNU+AFC.

Yesterday, a document purporting to be a schedule of meetings of the APNU+AFC Coalition in Region Two began circulating on Facebook.