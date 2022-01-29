AFC backing Norton for Opposition Leader, sources say

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday threw its support behind PNCR leader Aubrey Norton to be the new Leader of the Opposition, sources said, but there was no sign that former President David Granger, the Representative of the List for the main opposition coalition, was making attempts to facilitate the change.

Support from the AFC is seen as significant in Norton’s quest to become Opposition Leader as it is the second largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition.

“The AFC will participate in electing an Opposition Leader only if that person is Aubrey Norton. Because Mr. Granger still is the deciding factor on who will be removed to allow for Norton entering parliament, we await that decision,” an AFC Executive yesterday told Stabroek News following a meeting between the PNCR and the AFC.