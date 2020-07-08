Private sector condemns attempts to influence CCJ ruling

The Private Sector Commission yesterday condemned attempts to influence and prejudice the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) set for today on an appeal related to the March 2nd elections.

“The Commission has observed that supporters of the governing coalition, APNU/AFC, have mounted active street protests in select areas of the country specifically seeking to influence the matter before the CCJ… it [is] unfortunate that any one of the political parties currently represented in the case before the CCJ should attempt to prejudice the ruling of our Apex Court in the matter before it,” the PSC said in a statement.

They go on to note that while they recognize the rights and freedom of peaceful and orderly protest at this particularly sensitive time, protests can invited counter protests with real potential for these to descend into disorderly behaviour.