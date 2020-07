Fast bowlers take centre stage As first test between West Indies and England for the Wisden Trophy commences

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder is anticipating a keenly contested first Test against England and reckons it will be an uphill battle when the first ball bowls at 06.00 hours today.

Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference yesterday, the captain described the hosts as a formidable side at home with a never-say-die attitude.

That attitude, he said, makes the task to win the Wisden Trophy in England for the first time since 1988 much more difficult.