Suspect in Sophia murder dies after shootout with police ranks

The main suspect in the murder of 37-year-old Sophia resident Andrev Easton was fatally shot yesterday by police ranks after an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect, who was later identified by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a wanted bulletin as 32 year-old, Keron Mark Adams, had gone into hiding after the shooting incident had occurred.

Neighbours of the suspect noted that sometime Tuesday afternoon, a person was making an attempt to remove clothing and documents from the suspect’s home. The residents of the area promptly intervened to prevent the individual from leaving with the items. “Somebody went in and [they] were trying to take out clothes and so on and the people on the road…were just trying to stop them from taking the clothes and so on,” one neighbour noted.