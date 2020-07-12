Elderly Diamond couple seeks camera to end continuing harassment

An elderly couple, who reside at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is appealing to the public to donate a camera which they hope can bring an end to continuing attacks on their home.

Laurie Greenidge, 79, and Ruth Bart told Stabroek News that for over a year they have been forced to endure the distress of being taken advantage of by a person or person unknown to them.

The distressed man said that in the late hours of the night, when they have retired to bed, they are disturbed by the pelting of bricks on the roof of their home.

Apart from the pelting of bricks, persons are stealing from their garden.

He stated that up to last Thursday, someone entered their yard and stole coconuts from their tree.

Both Bart and his wife, who have disabilities, use their harvest for their personal consumption.

He said they sometimes sell their produce but it is mostly used for their own consumption and to share with family members.

Greenidge noted that several complaints were made to the police but they were told that they need evidence before anything can be done.

The couple is seeking the assistance of the public to put an end to the torment they are currently enduring, by assisting them with a camera for their home.

This newspaper had previously reported that Greenidge and Bart had been battling the theft of their fruits and greens from their kitchen garden and the pelting of bricks on their roof in the dead of the night.

They said the police previously arrested someone who was seen pelting mangoes onto their roof after he was refused permission to enter the yard and they are waiting for the case to be called in the court. The couple can be contacted at 216-2957