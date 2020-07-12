Ruel Johnson’s unctuous ‘apologies’ ring shallow, self-serving

Dear Editor,

Once again we are witnessing the abuse of power by two public figures, Ruel Johnson and Glen Lall, who appear to think that the laws of Guyana do not relate to them. In the case of Ruel Johnson, since he touts himself as intelligent, articulate and sensible, he must be aware that he falls within the spectrum of abuser if not paedophile, even if he is safe under the letter of the law. His unctuous ‘apologies’ ring shallow, self-serving and less than credible, in a statement that was used simply to advertise himself once again.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News publisher and owner Glen Lall presents himself as an apologist for abusers in his characterization of Ruel Johnson’s abuse as a bedroom story, some kind of private matter between individuals that the newspaper and the wider public need not concern themselves with. Mr. Lall is clearly out of touch with the fact that domestic and sexual violence have been understood for more than two decades to be public social concerns and they are in fact everybody’s business.

Abuse of women and girls keeps happening because we continue to refuse to accept our societal responsibility to address this behaviour that is violent and downright illegal. Abuse of women and girls keeps happening when we see abusers as ‘too respectable’ and ‘nice’ to engage in violence. Abuse of women and girls keeps happening when state institutions responsible for prevention and protection are under-resourced and less than active. Abuse of women and girls keeps happening when we find it easier to blame and disbelieve the survivors, even when they don’t survive the violence.

The fallout from domestic and sexual violence is not limited to survivors and victims. It affects the entire community, particularly the younger generation growing up in a society where violence and the trauma it causes are deep-seated. They learn early on who has power, how power is used against others and how power is used to manipulate and silence others. Violence and secondary trauma affect their ability to form healthy consenting relationships now and later on as adults. We must not continue to accept and excuse the normalising of violence.

Yours faithfully,

Karen de Souza

for Red Thread