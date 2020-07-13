Attempt to set fire to Umana Yana thwarted

An attempt to set fire to the cultural landmark, the Umana Yana was foiled early yesterday after an alert security guard raised an alarm scaring off a man.

A source told Stabroek News that a male had scaled the fence and thrown a flammable object towards the roof, which is constructed mainly from thatched troolie palm leaves.

The security guard after hearing of a commotion made checks and found a section of the roof on fire. She alerted a police patrol that was in the area and they managed to help put out the fire.