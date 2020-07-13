Teen girl shot during fatal gun attack in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Gunmen opened fire near midnight on a vehicle carrying three men and two teenagers at Valencia on Saturday.

One man is dead, another in critical condition, and a teenage girl and another man nursing gunshot wounds.

Police identified the deceased as Anton “Darko” Blake, 41, of Palm Road, Valencia.

Emmanuel Adams was shot at least six times and is fighting for his life at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Suresh Ramsingh, 29, an excavator operator of Peter Circular Road, Wallerfield, was shot to the right knee.

And a 17 year old girl, of Eastern Main Road, Valencia, was shot to the hand.

A police report said that the Adams was driving a white Honda Accord in which the victims and a 15 year old were occupants.

They were proceeding along Toco Road when gunfire erupted.

Ramsingh and the 15 year old boy exited the vehicle and ran off into the bushes.

They made their way to Pine Road, Toco Road, and contacted police.

Ramsingh and the boy were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

PCs Samuel and West who were on patrol with officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, as well as officers of EDTF PCs Seenath, Travejo, Henry, and Jennings proceeded to Tracter Road.

The officers found the car, and a few feet away on the roadway was the body of Blake.

Adams was at the driver’s seat suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The 17 year old girl was not seen at the time.

Police said she hid in the bushes, and emerged around 5.15 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hand.

She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she remains stable.

ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramdeen, WPC Rique, PC Benoit of Valencia CID, CSI officers PCs Portell-Jones and Alexander, and officers of Homicide Region II Sgt Job, WPC Salina, PC Ignacio also responded.

Sgt Job is continuing investigations.