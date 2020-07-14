Tailor-made: Clonbrook man who overcame paralysis finding his way in NY

Sukraj ‘Aaron’ Niranjan, 55, was forced to quit school after being paralyzed at aged eight for four years, but he became a self-taught tailor, which later helped him to secure a job with an organisation in New York that supplies outfits to the US Army.

He is in charge of the needlecraft department at Alphapointe – Vision for Life, where he cuts and assembles the clothing.

Alphapointe is a multi-faceted organisation that supports visually-impaired adults and youth through education, employment and advocacy.