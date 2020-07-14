City council signals zero tolerance for vending outside of Infectious Disease Hospital

Despite warnings being issued, vending is continuing outside of the newly constructed Infectious Disease Hospital, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, and Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine has said that the City Council will not allow tolerate such lawlessness.

In a telephone interview, acting Chief Constable Peter Livingstone told Stabroek News that vendors are selling without permission outside of the newly constructed Infectious Disease Hospital, and he condemned the illegal activity.

Livingstone explained that the city’s policy is that if persons are found vending illegally, they are given the option of paying a removal fee of $25,000 or face arrest and prosecution.