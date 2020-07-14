ANUG urges GECOM Chair to sack ‘ignoble’ CEO

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday said that the GECOM Chair Claudette Singh continues to show weakness by indulg-ing Chief Election Officer’s (CEO) Keith Lowenfield’s “gross professional misconduct” and it urged her to fire the “ignoble” CEO and get on with the Commission’s business.

Singh has given Lowenfield a fourth opportunity to deliver the results of the recount and this is to be done by 2 pm today.

In a statement, ANUG said that Lowenfield’s willful recalcitrance through his submission of fraudulent numbers and failure to attend a meeting of national importance of GECOM on July 11th “warrants not only summary dismissal but immediate criminal investigation”.