ANUG says rogue elements in Gecom working with APNU+AFC for annulment of elections

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday accused rogue elements at Gecom of collaborating with APNU+AFC to have the March 2nd general elections annulled and it said the lawful course for Commission Chair Claudette Singh is to declare the winner of the polls.

In a statement following Saturday’s report from Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield to Gecom that the recount of the votes does not provide a credible result, ANUG charged that APNU+AFC has created a new lie in the aftermath of the exposure of the fraud of District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo. He had attempted to inflate results for APNU+AFC when it became clear that it could not overtake the PPP/C lead in the polls but was found out. The recount has since confirmed the fraud and has found that the opposition PPP/C has won the election.

“With the complicity of the rogue elements in the Gecom secretariat, APNU has told the Guyanese people that there were so many anomalies in the conduct of the previously fair and credible electoral process that the election must be annulled. In order to create this new deception, APNU with the complicity of the rogue Gecom secretariat evolved a five stage plan: