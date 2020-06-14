Guyana News

ANUG asks GECOM Chair to probe Region Four vote count, Secretariat

-says discrepancies point to conspiracy

Table showing the results of the 2020 General Elections as declared on March 13 and the results of the National Recount. It is clear the District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo inflated the numbers for the APNU+AFC coalition while decreasing the votes earned by the PPP/C.
A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has formally asked Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh to investigate the discrepancies in the votes tallied for Region Four at the March 2nd polls by Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo as well as the elections body’s Secretariat due to fears that it may be compromised.

“These discrepancies were not authored by Mr. Mingo solely, but point to a faction within the Secretariat acting in conspiracy. ANUG believes that confidence in the Secretariat is low, and the Secretariat is compromised. The conspiracy must be investigated to ensure the future viability of the Commission as a whole,” the party wrote in its June 7th letter to Singh.