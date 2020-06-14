ANUG asks GECOM Chair to probe Region Four vote count, Secretariat

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has formally asked Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh to investigate the discrepancies in the votes tallied for Region Four at the March 2nd polls by Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo as well as the elections body’s Secretariat due to fears that it may be compromised.

“These discrepancies were not authored by Mr. Mingo solely, but point to a faction within the Secretariat acting in conspiracy. ANUG believes that confidence in the Secretariat is low, and the Secretariat is compromised. The conspiracy must be investigated to ensure the future viability of the Commission as a whole,” the party wrote in its June 7th letter to Singh.