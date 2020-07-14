Sentence looms for Marcus Bisram’s mother -after conviction over $4M bribe offered to cop

Sharmila Inderjali, the mother of former murder accused Marcus Bisram, and her co-accused, Maryanna Lionel, who were on trial for allegedly offering a detective $4 million to forego charges against Bisram and others, are expected to be sentenced this week.

The two women were found guilty of the crime last Friday by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who is expected to sentence them on Wednesday.

At a hearing yesterday, Inderjali’s attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, made a plea of mitigation on the women’s behalf. The police prosecutor asked for two days to respond.