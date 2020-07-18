Marcus Bisram’s mother sentenced to one year for $4M bribe offer to cop

Sharmila Inderjali, the mother of former murder accused Marcus Bisram, was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of offering a detective $4 million to forego charges against Bisram and others.

Her co-accused, Maryanna Lionel, was also sentenced to one year in jail.

The two women were found guilty of the crime last week Friday and were sentenced yesterday by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over their trial.

They were found guilty of corruptly offering $4 million to Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitamal on November 19th, 2016, at Eve Leary, to forego charges against the suspects in custody for the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, as well as Bisram, who was overseas and at that time was wanted by local authorities in connection with the crime.

Inderjali and Lionel, who is the daughter of one of the murder accused charged with the killing Narinedatt, were out on a total of $3 million bail pending trial.

It had been alleged that between October 31, 2016, and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Coren-tyne, Berbice, Bisram of Number 70 Village Coren-tyne, Berbice, and the United States of America; Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Coren-tyne Berbice, murdered Narinedatt.

Bisram was recently freed of the murder charge by a High Court Judge, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, who ruled that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the charge against him. However, the other men who were charged have been committed to stand trial for Narinedatt’s murder at the Berbice High Court.

Narinedatt was last seen alive at a party hosted by Bisram in Number 70 Village, Berbice. It had been alleged that Bisram made sexual advances towards Narinedatt but was rejected, which prompted him to order his associates to kill the carpenter.

It is believed that the five other defendants, who were armed with several objects, dealt Narinedatt several lashes about his body until he fell unconscious. His body was then placed in the trunk of a car, driven to the Number 70 Village road and dumped.