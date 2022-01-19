No longer ANUG Representative of the List

Dear Editor,

This letter serves to inform all members of the public, who may be interested, that I have formally resigned from the position of Representative of the List for the A New and United Guyana political party. Last year I resigned from the Executive Council and as a member of the party. However, because of the ongoing confusion within the GECOM and their subsequent search for a Chief Election Officer, I had withheld my resignation.

My resignation has since been handed in to GECOM on the 10th January, 2022.

Respectfully,

Jonathan Yearwood