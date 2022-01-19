Some form of justice should be meted out to this grieving family

Dear Editor,
The exposed steel rods of the damaged culvert should have been repaired or better safety precautions put in place by the, authorities, especially since the public traversed the area daily. Now, a life has been taken and suddenly as is said, problems do not have owner. This has to be seen as gross negligence, particularly the local authority, who must know the exposed rods presented a clear danger to life and limb. It is hoped some form of justice is meted out to the grieving family with whom I offer my condolences.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed