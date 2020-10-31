City Council plans crackdown on illegal vending

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday warned all vendors that with effect from Monday, November 2nd, 2020, it will not allow unauthorised vending in and around Georgetown.

In a statement, the M&CC said that unauthorised vendors include persons vending along public pathways, walkway, pavements and parapets, also vendors who operate at intersections of streets and obstruct traffic. The M&CC, through multiple administrations, has struggled for years to arrest illegal street vending in the city’s commercial district and it is unclear how it will enforce the new clampdown.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent consultations held by Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, who has made known his displeasure with the existing state of affairs whereby vendors are allowed to ply their trade on the roadways