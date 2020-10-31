CDC now housing 10 persons from Success squatting area at Graham’s Hall School

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is continuing to provide temporary shelter for squatters from Success at the Graham’s Hall Primary School.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Stan Gouveia told Stabroek News that the CDC is currently housing 10 persons from the Success area. He noted that there is a process done to verify that the persons being housed at the school are in fact coming from Success.

He disclosed that while there is no fixed time given for the squatters to remain at the school, the CDC is currently awaiting further instructions from Prime Minister Mark Phillips. However, he said the squatters will remain there as long as is necessary.