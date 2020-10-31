Sinohydro begins asphalt trial for Sheriff St works

Chinese engineering company Sinohydro, which is contracted to execute upgrading works along Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue, has moved ahead with the trial application of asphalt between the Rupert Craig Highway and David Street, Kitty.

The trial application of asphalt was initially scheduled for over a week ago but was delayed due a mechanical problem with the road milling machine.

Ingram Edwards, Public Relations and Social Engagement Officer at Sinohydro, told Stabroek News that the company has been able to apply asphalt to a section of the road. The works, he said, will continue today and there will be restrictions on southward bound traffic.