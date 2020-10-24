Sheriff St asphalt works delayed by equipment problems

A mechanical problem with the road milling machine has delayed the trial application of asphalt on the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue Project.

The trial application was scheduled for yesterday and resulted in a partial road closure from the Rupert Craig Highway to David Street.

Stabroek News was told that the machine, which is used to remove aged asphalt and concrete from road surfaces, developed mechanical issues yesterday. During a visit to the site, Stabroek News observed that some aged asphalt had already been removed but workers were unable to continue due to mechanical problems.