Works Ministry to certify providers of raw construction materials from next year - Chief Works Officer

From next year, the Ministry of Public Works will grant certification to providers of raw construction materials—quarry, loam and sand pit owners—as a means of ensuring compliance with established standards.

The Department of Public Information said that the announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Works Officer Geoffrey Vaughn, during a stakeholder engagement with road contractors.

The release quotes Vaughn as saying “In 2021, we will be certifying all quarry and loam pit owners… When you have your materials, it will have to follow our specification.”