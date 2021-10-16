Ministry pushing for Sheriff St/Mandela Ave road project to be completed by October 31 deadline

With the new deadline for the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue road project fast approaching, the Ministry of Public Works under whose aegis the project is being executed, is pushing for all major works to be completed by October 31.

Speaking on the sidelines of a contract awarding ceremony at the Ministry’s boardroom, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said that his team at this moment has not approached the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for an extension since they are pushing for the completion of all major works.

“We expect that both bridges which is both the Lamaha Bridge and the Arapaima Bridge to be fully completed, as you can see paving is accelerating, we have moved paving apace, because apart from the contractor supplying asphalt through his own arrangement, he has engaged the ministry and our asphalt plant is also supplying asphalt to the road,” he explained.