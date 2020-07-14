Dear Editor,

All of Guyana is now aware that the Chair of GECOM, Claudette Singh, has decided to give the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Mr. Keith Lowenfield, a fourth opportunity to provide a summary of the elections result from the national recount. The public was advised that, in the alternative, the Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers, will do the “needful,” should Mr. Lowenfield continue with his transgressions.

This entire saga has made a mockery of the rule of law and the conduct of public officials. However, GECOM’s chair, in her wisdom, has decided that these two individuals, though already mired in perfidy, will deliver. My unsolicited advice to Guyanese is that they should not hold their collective breaths, lest everyone suffocate.

In the meanwhile, we mortals must wonder why 9:00 A.M is an unacceptable time to expect reports and start GECOM meetings.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir