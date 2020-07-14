Prashad Nagar drains need desilting

Dear Editor,

I seek your indulgence by way of this very short letter to ask the Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine to please look into having the drains in Prashad Nagar desilted. Property owners pay their taxes and the only service offered is garbage collection. Drains are in deplorable condition. While one can clean the drain in front of his/her own property there are other parts where this is impossible.

Please take the time to have your engineers also look at those property owners who built bridges and other structures that impede the flow of water.

Thanks for looking into this.

Yours faithfully,

Harrish Singh