Player of the Match

On Sunday, the West Indies cricket team completed a fine four-wicket victory over their English hosts in the First Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It is the first time since 1995 that the West Indies have the upper hand in a series in England, and thus, an excellent chance of retaining the Wisden Trophy which they snatched from their erstwhile opponents last year in the Caribbean.

If the West Indian Test match cricket fan, an endangered species, is in a state of delirium it is quite understandable. Despite the absence of two of their better middle order batsmen, Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, (who opted out of the tour because of the COVID-19 crisis), the visitors won for the fourth time in the last six contests between the two sides. Are these West Indians for real? Over the course of the remaining two matches the truth will be known, as England, whose opening defeat was their eighth loss in their last ten series, are very capable of bouncing back, as they did in their last series, beating South Africa 3-1.

The Test match, a fully made-for-broadcast, was conducted in the weirdest of circumstances, and captured the interest and imagination of cricket starved fans around the world. With the players quarantined at the cricket venue-cum-hotel, and subjected to strict rules of wearing of masks, temperature scans and hands sanitizing, the game was played in virtual silence since spectators were not permitted, a significant factor in favour of the West Indians, who have played many a home game in front of empty stands.

England’s stand-in captain, Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first, in what turned out to be a game of shifting fortunes, with the weather taking the first day honours. When England, 114 runs in arrears on first innings, found themselves in a delicate position on 151 for three, a mere 37 runs ahead, Skipper Stokes, last summer’s hero, came to the crease to join Zak Crawley. The pair added 98, as England clawed its way back into the heat of the battle. The tail wagged and twitched, as the last two wickets, led by Jofra Archer’s 23, produced 34 vital runs.

With almost the entire fifth day remaining and a target of 200 runs, West Indian fans were probably putting the champagne on ice and tumbling through their cricket calypso collection. After all, this was the 61st occasion that the West Indies had been set a target of 200 runs or less, and they boasted a record of 54 wins and six draws. In the eyes of their long suffering fans, this was a forgone conclusion.

Their former teammate, Archer, bypassed for the Under-19 World Cup in 2014, had other ideas. In a hostile opening spell, Archer struck opener John Campbell on the toe, forcing him to retire hurt, bowled Kraigg Brathwaite and trapped Sharmarh Brooks lbw for a duck, as the West Indians floundered on 27 for 3. England was in the driver’s seat now, as West Indian fans ruefully waited for the inevitable collapse to defeat.

Jermaine Blackwood, batting in the sixth slot,(the position most batsmen despise) came to the crease. Blackwood, a member of the tour party, only because Bravo and Hetmyer opted out, a diminutive right hander, who last appeared in a Test match two and a half years ago (not counting his concussion substitute appearance in 2019 versus India) , is a natural stroke player with an aggressive reputation. Praised by the Chairman of the selectors, Roger Harper for his “patience and consistency” this year, Blackwood set about swinging the game in favour of the visitors.

In tandem with the reliable Royston Chase, Blackwood set about taking the England bowling apart. Mixing controlled aggression and patience, as well as riding the luck of two chances and a few near run outs, Blackwood grasped the opportunity and slowly swung the pendulum of the contest. When Archer removed Chase for 37, with the tally on 100, it was still anyone’s match for the taking. The absence of home spectators to urge the English fast bowlers now appeared to be a critical factor. In the silence, as Stokes, rather reluctant to bowl himself, shuffled his bowlers, Shane Dowrich proved a worthy ally, and Blackwood continued the march to victory.

It was not to be a fairytale ending for Blackwood, as he lofted a drive to mid-off, with 95 against his name on the scoreboard and 11 required for victory. An unbeaten century and striking the winning run would have the perfect scenario, but this is Blackwood’s world. Nothing is given. He has been dropped six times from the side and is probably asking the question, what will be my status when Bravo and Hetmyer are available?

The adjudicator awarded the Player of the Match award to Shannon Gabriel who had match figures of nine for 137. However, West Indies cricket fans who, witnessed this Test on television, will forever remember Blackwood’s three and a half hour stay at the wicket, his driving and cutting against a fierce English pace attack and his valiant efforts in leading his team to a famous victory. No doubt he has booked his place in the side for the rest of the series.